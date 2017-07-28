modernghana logo

Kwesi Appiah determined to prove mettle at Wimbledon this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
50 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is determined to prove himself at English side AFC Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged while on international duty with Ghana in 2015.

The former Crystal Palace striker says he has put the nightmarish experience behind him and ready to embrace a new challenge after re-signing for the Dons.

'The last two years have been tough, but prior to that I had a great time,'he told Get Surrey.

'I spent time out on loan but that helped my football education and learning about what I need to do to get to where I want to be.

'So I've had a tough time over the last two years but I'm moving on now with a new club and looking to kick on now.'

The Ghanaian has played on loan at Margate, Cambridge United and Notts County, as well as stint with the Dons in 2014.

