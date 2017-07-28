TOP STORIES
Atta Mills Hockey tournament scheduled for July, 29
Accra, July 29, GNA - The annual Atta Mills Hockey tournament has been scheduled for July 29, at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey stadium in Accra.
The tournament is to honour and commemorate the fifth anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Fifi Atta Mills.
Mrs Naa Darkuah Dodoo, an organizing member of the Atta Mills Care Foundation, which is organizing the tournament in partnership with the Ghana Hockey Association, told the GNA Sports that 28 teams from the Ghana Hockey Association would take part in the tourney.
Mrs Dodoo said the competition would feature both men and women categories, as well as the introduction of a juvenile team and it is expected to start at 07:00hours.
The late President Mills was instrumental in the re-construction of Ghana hockey stadium to enable Ghana to host the ninth African Hockey Cup of Nations successfully in the year 2009.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
