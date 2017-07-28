TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Klinsmann not in a hurry to coach again
Berlin, July 27, (GNA/dpa) - Former Germany and United States coach Juergen Klinsmann is not in a hurry to seek a new engagement and would eye a national team job rather than working at a club.
"I can see next year if something new comes up. I am not keen to start a new adventure immediately," Klinsmann, 52, told Thursday's edition of Kicker sports magazine.
The US-based Klinsmann said "a national team would be easier for family reasons" than a club job such as in Europe because his family would then have to move, a scenario he wants to avoid because his daughter is nearing the end of her school days.
The 1990 World Cup winning Germany striker Klinsmann coached Germany 2004-2006, then spent almost a season at Bayern Munich 2008-09 before taking over the US team in 2011 where he was released last year.
He is currently in Germany where his son Jonathan signed a contract as goalkeeper at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.
GNA
Sports News