Klinsmann not in a hurry to coach again

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Berlin, July 27, (GNA/dpa) - Former Germany and United States coach Juergen Klinsmann is not in a hurry to seek a new engagement and would eye a national team job rather than working at a club.

"I can see next year if something new comes up. I am not keen to start a new adventure immediately," Klinsmann, 52, told Thursday's edition of Kicker sports magazine.

The US-based Klinsmann said "a national team would be easier for family reasons" than a club job such as in Europe because his family would then have to move, a scenario he wants to avoid because his daughter is nearing the end of her school days.

The 1990 World Cup winning Germany striker Klinsmann coached Germany 2004-2006, then spent almost a season at Bayern Munich 2008-09 before taking over the US team in 2011 where he was released last year.

He is currently in Germany where his son Jonathan signed a contract as goalkeeper at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

GNA

Sports News

