TOP STORIES
If people sit down for peace without the owner of peace,Jesus Christ,their aim can never be attained.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Suspended Spanish football boss Villar Llona resigns from UEFA posts
Berlin, July 27, (GNA/dpa) - Angel Maria Villar Llona has resigned as UEFA vice president and executive committee member in the wake of a corruption investigation against him, Europe's ruling football body said on Thursday.
UEFA said that Villar Llona handed in his resignation on Wednesday "with immediate effect" and that "Mr Villar Llona will no longer have any official functions at our organisation.
"In view of the on-going court proceedings in Spain, we have no further comments to make on this matter."
The move comes two days after Spain's High Council of Sports suspended him for one years as president of the Spanish football federation RFEF, bringing to an end his 29-year reign.
Villar and his son Gorka were arrested last week in an investigation by Spanish police into alleged false administration, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News