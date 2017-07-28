modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Suspended Spanish football boss Villar Llona resigns from UEFA posts

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Berlin, July 27, (GNA/dpa) - Angel Maria Villar Llona has resigned as UEFA vice president and executive committee member in the wake of a corruption investigation against him, Europe's ruling football body said on Thursday.

UEFA said that Villar Llona handed in his resignation on Wednesday "with immediate effect" and that "Mr Villar Llona will no longer have any official functions at our organisation.

"In view of the on-going court proceedings in Spain, we have no further comments to make on this matter."

The move comes two days after Spain's High Council of Sports suspended him for one years as president of the Spanish football federation RFEF, bringing to an end his 29-year reign.

Villar and his son Gorka were arrested last week in an investigation by Spanish police into alleged false administration, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

John Jinapor detained, home raided in connection with AMERI deal

2 hours ago

Gov’t ‘unprepared’ for free SHS programme – NDC MP

4 hours ago

quot-img-1If people sit down for peace without the owner of peace,Jesus Christ,their aim can never be attained.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37564.3800
Euro5.10665.1093
Pound Sterling5.72505.7317
Swiss Franc4.54044.5425
Canadian Dollar3.49513.4983
S/African Rand0.33650.3367
Australian Dollar3.48943.4952
body-container-line