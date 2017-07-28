modernghana logo

Argentina and Uruguay want to co-host 2030 World Cup

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Buenos Aires, July 27, (GNA/dpa) - Argentina and Uruguay plan to apply to co-host football's 2030 World Cup, according to statements made by an Argentinian government official to local media on Wednesday.

"We are absolutely determined to raise this issue with FIFA," Argentinian sports secretary Carlos Mac Allister told Argentinian newspaper La Nacion on Wednesday, after a meeting with Uruguayan football officials.

The paper reported that the countries' two presidents, Mauricio Macri and Tabare Vazquez, could meet in Montevideo on August 31 to discuss the bid, ahead of a 2018 World Cup qualifier between the two nations.

"We want both presidents to be in Montevideo before the qualifying game," Mac Allister said, adding that the bid faced many challenges including financing, infrastructure and how to involve relevant parties from both countries.

Uruguay hosted the first football World Cup tournament in 1930, eventually winning the final against Argentina 4-2. So far only South Korea and Japan have co-hosted a World Cup, in 2002.

China and England are also reportedly interested in hosting the 2030 tournament, while the 2026 World Cup is expected to go to co-hosts United States, Canada and Mexico.

GNA

