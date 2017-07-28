TOP STORIES
Preparation for World Taekwondo Open Championship almost set
Accra, July 27, GNA - With 22 days left for the commencement of the 2017 World Taekwondo Open Championship to be staged in Ghana, Mr Charles Amofah, the General Secretary of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation says preparations towards the tournament is almost complete.
In an interview with the GNA Sports on Thursday, Mr Amofah said the Federation is almost set in terms of grounds work for the championship slated for August 18 and 19, 2017.
According to Mr Amofah, the Open championship will see Ghana hosting over 30 countries across the globe competing for the various titles.
Ghana was given the right to host the World Open Championship by the World Taekwondo Federation WTF) early this year. This is the first time Ghana is hosting a World Taekwondo championship.
The SSNIT Emporium at Bukom, Accra, would be the venue for the championship.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
