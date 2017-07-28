modernghana logo

WAFU tournament draw to be held in Accra today

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, July 27, GNA - The draw for the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations will be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel at 16:00 hours today.

Representatives of all the 16 participating countries have arrived in Ghana to attend the pre-tournament workshop, which would be held this morning.

The draw will see some of West Africa's top former footballers, administrators and diplomats attending the event.

The participating teams for the tournament are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo

Cape Coast and Sekondi are the host venues for the competition, which commences on September 9, 2017.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

