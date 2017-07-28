TOP STORIES
Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu bewails awful team display in win over Great Olympics
Deputy Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has lamented on the team's underwhelming display in their 2-0 victory over Great Olympics in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.
Despite recording a 2-0 win over the Ghana Premier League side courtesy goals from Stephen Sarfo and Thomas Abbey as part of their preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso, stand-in coach of the team, Maxwell Konadu says they can do more.
'We have not recorded any defeat since we started preparations, but today's game represent the worst game we have played. I wasn't happy with our build up, possession and all that and it is was indeed the worst game I have seen the boys play," Konadu bemoaned.
'But the factors are not far fetched, we have been training on an astro turf and we have to start training on a natural grass as soon as possible before we go to Burkina Faso."
'The boys are use to playing good football on the artificial pitch but anytime we play on a natural pitch they are found wanting and this happened when we played Togo,' Maxwell told pressmen after yesterday's game."
