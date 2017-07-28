TOP STORIES
NO MAN WAS BORN WICKED BUT SOCIETY MADE HIM SO.By: JACOB MACCARHTY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Emmanuel Gyamfi suffers injury in Black Stars B friendly win over Great Olympics
Asante Kotoko wing-wizard Emmanuel Gyamfi suffered a knock in Black Stars B 2-0 win over Great Olympics in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.
The tricky winger was replaced by Hearts of Oak speedy winger Patrick Razak after clashing with Olympics defender Esiamah Badu in the first half.
According to ghanacrusader.com, Gyamfi will undergo a scan on his left knee to determine the severity of the injury and could be face a spell on the sideline.
Should Gyamfi fail to recover in time, he will miss Asante Kotoko much-anticipated clash with sworn rivals Hearts of Oak on August 6.
The player was part of the Kotoko's team that suffered an horrific bus accident some few weeks back.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News