Emmanuel Gyamfi suffers injury in Black Stars B friendly win over Great Olympics

19 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko wing-wizard Emmanuel Gyamfi suffered a knock in Black Stars B 2-0 win over Great Olympics in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The tricky winger was replaced by Hearts of Oak speedy winger Patrick Razak after clashing with Olympics defender Esiamah Badu in the first half.

According to ghanacrusader.com, Gyamfi will undergo a scan on his left knee to determine the severity of the injury and could be face a spell on the sideline.

Should Gyamfi fail to recover in time, he will miss Asante Kotoko much-anticipated clash with sworn rivals Hearts of Oak on August 6.

The player was part of the Kotoko's team that suffered an horrific bus accident some few weeks back.

