Shane Kluivert: Patrick Kluivert's nine-year-old son signs Nike deal

BBC
59 minutes ago | Sports News

If your surname's Kluivert, you're probably already marked out for footballing greatness, even at the age of nine.

Following in the famous footsteps of his father - Netherlands and Barcelona legend Patrick - and brother - exciting 18-year-old Ajax prospect Justin - Shane Kluivert is now the third member of the Kluivert dynasty to make a name for himself.

Shane announced he has signed a contract with sportswear giant Nike on his Instagram account - which already has 120,000 followers. The social media savvy nine-year-old also has his own YouTube channel.

Companies such as Nike and Adidas have 'talent identification departments' which sign up promising young players.

However, young Shane still has a lot to live up to.

Kluivert snr, 41, won two Dutch Eredivisie titles and the Champions League during three years at Ajax between 1994 and 1997, after making his debut aged 18.

He went on to play for AC Milan, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Valencia, PSV Eindhoven and Lille and scored 40 goals in 79 appearances for his country.

Then there is his other son Justin Kluivert.
The 18-year-old made his Ajax debut in January and scored his first senior goal in March and also featured as the Dutch side reached the Europa League final, before losing to Manchester United.

