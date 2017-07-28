TOP STORIES
I will call you & tell you I DONT WANT TO CALL YOUBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Michael Essien's Persib Bandung pays tribute to fan who died in post-match brawl
A die-hard Indonesian soccer fan died on Thursday after being attacked by rival supporters following a match between Persib Bandung and Persib Jakarta on Saturday.
Richo Andrean, a 22-year-old supporter of 2015 league champions Persib Bandung, was beaten up by other Persib supporters who mistook him for a fan of Persija Jakarta after their match in Bandung ended with a 1-1 draw on Saturday, police said.
He was taken to hospital with severe injuries to the head and chest.
"He tried to stop a fight but he was attacked," Bandung police chief Hendro Pandowo said.
Persib, whose squad includes former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Essien and ex-England international Carlton Cole, paid tribute to Adrean with a video showing him standing in front of a crowd.
The club posted a tribute to him on Facebook.
Supporters of Persib and Persija, whose match is often compared to El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, have been involved in deadly clashes in the past.
Persib's home matches often attract more than 30,000 fans.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News