Hans Nunoo Sarpei stars again for VVV Venlo in pre-season friendly win over Real Sociedad

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei starred for VVV Venlo as they beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in a pre-season friendly encounter at De Koel

stadium,Venlo on Thursday.
The 18-year-old who is set to complete a loan move to the Eredivisie side from newly promoted German Bundesliga outfit VfL Stuttgart in the coming days, exhibited another assured display in his third pre-season friendly game.

Nunoo Mensah was one of the top performers for coach Maurice Steijn's side as he commanded the midfield with with his commanding performance.

Goals in either half from goalkeeper Denalo Van Crooy and Ralf Seuntjens won the game for the Good Old lads.

Sarpei is expected to command a starting berth should he finalize the deal when the Eredivisie kicks-off in two weeks time.

Sports News

