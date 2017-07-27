TOP STORIES
So far as there is a choice or preference,there is no neutrality.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3756
|4.3800
|Euro
|5.1066
|5.1093
|Pound Sterling
|5.7250
|5.7317
|Swiss Franc
|4.5404
|4.5425
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4951
|3.4983
|S/African Rand
|0.3365
|0.3367
|Australian Dollar
|3.4894
|3.4952
Europa League qualifiers: Sam Mensah cameos for Ostersunds in slim win over Fola Esch
Defender Samuel Mensah came off the bench for Ostersunds in their 1-0 victory over CS Fola Esch in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg at the Jemkraft Arena on Thursday evening.
Mensah, who played a key role in Ostersunds progression to this stage of the competition when they defeated Turkish giants Galatasaray 3-1 on aggregate, was benched by coach Graham Potter.
Ostersunds dominated proceedings but failed to find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes.
The Swedish side, however, deservedly took the lead on the 50th minute mark through Cameroonian midfielder Fouad Bachirou.
Mensah was introduced in the game on the 62nd minute for Ugandan-born Swedish defender Ronald Mukiibi to shore up the defence in the last 30 minutes.
The two sides will square off next week in the second leg of the qualifier at Stade Ã‰mile Mayrisch, Luxembourg.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News