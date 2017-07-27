TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan bangs BRACE on Kayserispor debut in pre-season win over Hannover
Asamoah Gyan made a resounding debut for Turkish side Kayserispor by scoring a brace in their 4-2 pre season win over German outfit Hannover 96.
The Ghana captain came on in the second half and converted a spot-kick to draw the Turkish side level on 2-2 in the 83rd minute.
Three minutes later, Gyan was on target again to give his side the lead before Welliton scored in injury time to seal the win.
It is a bright start for the former Sunderland striker who joined his new club last week.
He has been working on his fitness ahead of the start of the Turkish Super Lig.
