Asamoah Gyan bangs BRACE on Kayserispor debut in pre-season win over Hannover

44 minutes ago | Sports News

Asamoah Gyan made a resounding debut for Turkish side Kayserispor by scoring a brace in their 4-2 pre season win over German outfit Hannover 96.

The Ghana captain came on in the second half and converted a spot-kick to draw the Turkish side level on 2-2 in the 83rd minute.

Three minutes later, Gyan was on target again to give his side the lead before Welliton scored in injury time to seal the win.

It is a bright start for the former Sunderland striker who joined his new club last week.

He has been working on his fitness ahead of the start of the Turkish Super Lig.

Asamoah Gyan

