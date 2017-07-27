modernghana logo

Black Stars "B" face complicated path to WAFU Cup glory

Joy Sports
53 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars "B" will begin the WAFU Cup competition with a game against Gambia at the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi on September 9.

The draw, which was done during the launch of the tournament at the Labadi Beach Hotel, will see Ghana proceed to the group stage proper where they will face either Sierra Leone or sworn rivals Nigeria should they beat the Gambians.

In addition to the Nigeria-Sierra Leone clash, Mali will face Mauritania while Guinea play Guinea Bissau to complete the Group A pairing.

Group B will be based in Cape Coast with the opening knockout fixtures involving Senegal facing Liberia.

Ivory Coast have been paired with Togo; Benin will clash with Cape Verde and Burkina Faso will play Niger.

The winners will remain in the Group for the round-robin exercise which will see the two best teams advance to the semi-final.

The final of the inaugural 16-team tournament will be played on 24 Septmeber.

FIRST ROUND
ZONE A (Takoradi)
Ghana vs. Gambia
Nigeria vs. Sierra Leone
Mali vs. Mauritania
Guinea vs. Guinea Bissau
ZONE B (Cape Coast)
Senegal vs. Liberia
Burkina Faso vs. Niger
Ivory Coast vs. Togo
Benin vs. Cape Verde
NOTE:
FIRST ROUND (Knockout)
SECOND ROUND (Group stage of two with four teams)â â â â 

Sports News

