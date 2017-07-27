TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan nets brace for Kayserispor in pre season win
Asamoah Gyan scored a brace on his Kayserispor debut in a pre-season friendly against German side Hannover 96 on Thursday.
Gyan who signed a two year contract just three weeks ago is currently training with his new club at their preseason site in Austira and opened his account from the penalty spot in the 86th minute before doubling his tally in the 89th minute of the friendly game.
31 year old Gyan is excited to prove to his new club that he is worth the transfer and has given enough hope following his showing on Thursday in Kayserispor's 4-2 win over Hannover 96.
GOOOOLLLLL | ASAMOAHHHH GYANNN pic.twitter.com/VfiGoXMOyj — Kayserispor (@KayserisporFK) July 27, 2017
GOOOOLLLLL GOOOOLLLLL GOOOOLLLLL | ASAMOAHHHH GYANNN
Kayserisporumuz 3 - 2 @Hannover96 pic.twitter.com/VfiGoXMOyj — Kayserispor (@KayserisporFK) July 27, 2017
