Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Ghana to play Gambia in 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Nations Cup opener
Hosts Ghana will play Gambia in the tournament opener of the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament on 9 September in Sekondi.
But the Black Stars B must win that opener to possibly meet sworn rivals Nigeria who also face Sierra Leone.
The other Group A matches Mali face Mauritania and Guinea play Guinea Bissau.
Group B will be based in Cape Coast with the opening knockout fixtures involving African highest ranked nation Senegal versus Liberia.
Ivory Coast have been paired with Togo; Benin will clash with Cape Verde and Burkina will play Niger.
The winners will remain in the Group for the round-robin exercise which will see the two best teams advance to the semi-final.
The final of the inaugural 16-team tournament will be played on 24 Septmeber.
