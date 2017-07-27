modernghana logo

Ghana to play Gambia in 2017 Fox Sports WAFU Nations Cup opener

41 minutes ago | Sports News

Hosts Ghana will play Gambia in the tournament opener of the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament on 9 September in Sekondi.

But the Black Stars B must win that opener to possibly meet sworn rivals Nigeria who also face Sierra Leone.

The other Group A matches  Mali face Mauritania and Guinea play Guinea Bissau.

Group B will be based in Cape Coast with the opening knockout fixtures involving African highest ranked nation Senegal versus Liberia.

Ivory Coast have been paired with Togo; Benin will clash with Cape Verde  and Burkina will play Niger.

The winners will remain in the Group for the round-robin exercise which will see the two best teams advance to the semi-final.

The final of the inaugural 16-team tournament will be played on 24 Septmeber.

