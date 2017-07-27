TOP STORIES
Zambia to bid for hosting of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament
Zambia's soccer governing body said on Tuesday that it will bid for the hosting of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations despite withdrawing from hosting the 2019 Under-23 tournament.
Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) secretary-general Ponga Liwewe said despite withdrawing from hosting the junior tournament in 2019, the country was on firm ground to host future Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
The association, he said, will liaise with the government on the possibility of bidding for the 2021 Senior Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
The soccer governing body has come under attack on its decision to withdraw from hosting the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, with critics, saying this has put the country's chances of hosting future events in jeopardy.
The soccer governing body attributed the move to the current economic climate.
CAF awarded the hosting of the 2021 tournament to Cote d'Ivoire.
However the soccer governing body said it will review the manner in which the 2019, 2021 and 2023 hosting rights were awarded to only west African countries by the previous executive.
Meanwhile, the soccer governing body has welcomed the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to increase the number of countries participating in the Africa Cup tournament from 16 to 24.
Source: Xinhua
