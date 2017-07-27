TOP STORIES
Tanzanian giants Azam FC interested in Aduana Stars goalie Joseph Addo - report
Tanzanian giants Azam FC are interested in signing Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo, kickgh have reported.
The glovesman has attracted the lenses of the East African powerhouse after impressing for the Ghanaian side.
Reports claim Azam are keen on adding him to the growing number of Ghanaian roaster at the club.
"It is true that they [Azam FC] have shown interest in Joseph Addo," a source is quoted by Kickgh
''For now it all depends on his club, Aduana Stars."
The 26-year-old has previously played for Ghanaian giants Kotoko as well as Hasaacas and Heart of Lions.
Azam has a repertoire of Ghanaian stars in their fold including Yahaya Mohammed, Enoch Atta Agyei, Samuel Afful and Yakubu.
