Ex-Ghana youth star Latif Anabila lands in Tunisia for Club Africain deal

2 hours ago | Sports News


Ex- Ghana youth international Latif Anabila has arrived in Tunisia to complete his move to Club Africain, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 20-year-old is expected to put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal after completing formalities.

The former New Edubiase midfielder will become the second Ghanaian to join the side after Lawrence Lartey if the deal is concretized.

Anabila featured for Ghana at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

He was named the 2015 Ghana Premier League Most Promising Player.

