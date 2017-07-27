TOP STORIES
AFC Wimbledon striker Kwesi Appiah ready to put injury nightmare behind him
Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is determined to prove himself at English side AFC Wimbledon.
The 26-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged while on international duty with Ghana in 2015.
The former Crystal Palace striker says he has put the nightmarish experience behind him and ready to embrace a new challenge after re-signing for the Dons.
"The last two years have been tough, but prior to that I had a great time,"he told Get Surrey.
"I spent time out on loan but that helped my football education and learning about what I need to do to get to where I want to be.
"So I've had a tough time over the last two years but I'm moving on now with a new club and looking to kick on now."
The Ghanaian has played on loan at Margate, Cambridge United and Notts County, as well as stint with the Dons in 2014.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
