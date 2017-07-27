TOP STORIES
Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah confident Dons can qualify to English Championship next season
Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah is defiant about the Dons chances insisting they have the men to make the next step- the Championship.
"There are some very good signings here, and don't forget Cody McDonald as well, he's on flames right now," he told Get Surrey.
"We are very lucky with the signings we have made and that shows the intent and where the club want to be and what direction they want to go.
"I think that's great for the lads to see as players coming to the club and hopefully that can take the club to the next level.
"Cody is on fire, he's playing well and I am happy for him. If us boys keep scoring then that's great.
"I believe in the team we have been putting together. Some of the lads have been here for quite a long time, so they know what the club is about.
"Let's not forget where the club has come from, so it's a great position to be in but we want to push on and take the club to the next level."
