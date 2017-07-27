TOP STORIES
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi charged up start of Belgian Super Lig
The Belgium Super Lig commences this weekend and already Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi is itching to make it an explosive season for his new side Kortrijk.
The former Black meteors midfielder says he is ready for the season and determined to inspire his new side to greater heights.
- Ghana midfielder Bernard Yao Kumordzi will start for his new club Kortrijk, when the Belgian Superlig 2017/2018 season opens this weekend.
Kumordzi who had some stints with Ghana's senior national team the Black Stars and Black Meteors joined Kortrijk after four seasons with Genk.
He is expected to play in central defense with new Kortrijk coach Yannis Anastasiou preferring a ball playing midfielder to help his philosophy of keeping possession.
Kumordzi's career has been blighted by injuries, going 18 months without playing regularly at Genk with a perennial ankle problem.
The Ghanaian however believes he has fully recovered to help Kortrijk with his experience
" I am happy to be fully fit and play football freely again," he told Ghanasoccernet.com
"After all the experience in Belgium, I am happy I can make full use of it and play a key role in Kortrijk season.
"Injuries have a way of humbling you but I am strengthened to be a better player than I was before," he added.
Kumordzi is one of the few Ghanaian players with immense experience in the Belgium Super Lig.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
