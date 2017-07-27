TOP STORIES
Kwesi Nyantakyi insists African football is free from European influence
Kwesi Nyantakyi has rejected claims football on the continent is being dictated to by European football.
The First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football was part of the decision making body who have brought sweeping changes to flagship competition on the continent since the election of President Ahmad Ahmad.
Prominent amongst these are the change dates for Cup of Nations from January to June-July as well an increased number of competitors from 16 to 24.
These changes are carbon copies of the UEFA Euro tournament and many feel it is down to dictatorial practices from European Football.
However, the Ghana Football Association President has debunked such assertions.
"The most influential people in the international football world are the Europeans because they organise the most lucrative leagues in the World and they attract the best players from Africa and America and so they have a point of view to express,” he told Joy Sports.
"But it is not binding on us, we have realised this is the best way to go in Africa and we have accepted to go that way, I do not think that, it is just like following Europeans anyhow and just taking what they want to pursue their interest.
"I think the interest of Africa is the driving and motivating consideration in the choice of this decision."
The next Cup of Nations is slated for Cameroon in 2019.
