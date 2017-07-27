modernghana logo

Ex Hasaacas player slams Rev Osei Kofi for being ungrateful to Ghana football

- ghanasoccernet.com
58 minutes ago | Sports News

Ex Hasaacas player Kofi Frimpong has slammed former Ghana international Rev Osei Kofi for his continuous attack on Ghana football insisting the former Black Stars attacker should be grateful to "Football" for defining him.

To him, Reverend Osei Kofi got a job because of football and must show appreciation to the sport that provided him with a job.

He argues that despite being old in age, the Ghana National Fire Service offered him a job because of football.

"Osei Kofi and some old players are rather ungrateful and greedy. They should acknowledge that football gave them advantages others didn't get at that time," he told Kyzz FM in Takoradi.

"Former President Kuffour gave all retired national footballers GHC50, 000 through Kwadwo Baah Wiredu. Just a few of them shared the money among themselves.

"Osei Kofi and the retired footballers who continuously accuse the football association and the state for neglecting must stop doing that and thank God for what football has done for them," he added.

