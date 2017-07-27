modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Black Stars B to play Great Olympics this afternoon in friendly

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

The Black Stars B will engage Great Olympics in a friendly game at the Accra Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

This game forms part of the Black Stars B preparations for their upcoming CHAN qualifier away to Burkina Faso.

Their game against their Burkinabe counterparts will be played on a natural grass  pitch and the home based senior national team will hope to practice their tactics when they take on Olympics on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on break to enable the BlackStars B to prepare adequately for their qualifying games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Vice President commiserate with the families of Tamale Flood.

1 hour ago

‘How We Killed Mahama’

2 hours ago

quot-img-1“Pilate listened to the crowd. What sailor listens to the swell ? (Pilate écouta la foule. - Quel marin écoute la houle ?)”

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.08755.0912
Pound Sterling5.70565.7118
Swiss Franc4.56094.5621
Canadian Dollar3.48933.4918
S/African Rand0.33540.3357
Australian Dollar3.46333.4688
body-container-line