Black Stars B to play Great Olympics this afternoon in friendly
The Black Stars B will engage Great Olympics in a friendly game at the Accra Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
This game forms part of the Black Stars B preparations for their upcoming CHAN qualifier away to Burkina Faso.
Their game against their Burkinabe counterparts will be played on a natural grass pitch and the home based senior national team will hope to practice their tactics when they take on Olympics on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on break to enable the BlackStars B to prepare adequately for their qualifying games.
