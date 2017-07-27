TOP STORIES
Vicenza agree loan deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Amidu Salifu
Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu is set for another loan spell with Italian lower tier side Vicenza.
The 24-yaer-old has had loan spells with Catania, Modena,Perugia and Brescia.
He is slowly carving a niche for himself as a nomadic footballer because of his constant travels.
Having been tipped for greatness when he signed for Fiorentina in 2011, he will be hoping that he get a monster season with Vicenza.
