Vicenza agree loan deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Amidu Salifu

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu is set for another loan spell with Italian lower tier side Vicenza.

The 24-yaer-old has had loan spells with Catania, Modena,Perugia and Brescia.

He is slowly carving a niche for himself as a nomadic footballer because of his constant travels.

Having been tipped for greatness when he signed for Fiorentina in 2011, he will be hoping that he get a monster season with Vicenza.

Sports News

