Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu 90% likely to leave Udinese this summer
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is on his way out of Udinese with interest from Birmingham City and Bursaspor.
Sky Sport Italia claim the Ghana international midfielder is no longer part of the Friulani's plans.
There are two offers on the table from Birmingham City in England and Turkish club Bursaspor.
Badu has been at Udinese since leaving Ghana in January 2010.
