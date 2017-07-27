TOP STORIES
I do not have problem with those who take tithe but how they live on it is the problem.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Black Stars B preparations delights Eddie Doku
Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars B Nii Eddie Doku has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the team in friendly matches they have played so far.
The Black Stars B have dispatched countries like Gambia and Togo in their preparatory games ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.
And Doku believes the team is on track to add Burkina Faso to their victims, 'So far so good for the team. I am very pleased with their output both in the international friendly games as well as those with the local clubs,' Doku told Footballmadeinghana.com
'The postponement of the league will also help us a lot as we will have all our players and adequate time to prepare for the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso as well as the WAFU tournament,'
The Black Stars B will be hoping to qualify for next year's CHAN tournament slated for Kenya in January.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News