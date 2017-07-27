modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Jeffrey Schlupp’s position at Crystal Palace expected to be changed

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp who spent most of his time playing at left back is likely to pushed up the pitch this season.

New head coach Frank De Boer is massive fan of the Ghanaian and has been working closely with him in pre-season.

But Schlupp carved a niche for himself playing at the left side of midfield for Leicester City when they won they won the league two seasons ago and is likely to be sent back there with his grit and determination set to be utilized.

Van Aanholt is likely to be deployed at left back position with Schlupp's versatility expected to be made an asset.

Jeffrey Schlupp

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Vice President commiserate with the families of Tamale Flood.

1 hour ago

‘How We Killed Mahama’

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The world impossible does not exist in the name of God.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.08755.0912
Pound Sterling5.70565.7118
Swiss Franc4.56094.5621
Canadian Dollar3.48933.4918
S/African Rand0.33540.3357
Australian Dollar3.46333.4688
body-container-line