Jeffrey Schlupp’s position at Crystal Palace expected to be changed
Crystal Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp who spent most of his time playing at left back is likely to pushed up the pitch this season.
New head coach Frank De Boer is massive fan of the Ghanaian and has been working closely with him in pre-season.
But Schlupp carved a niche for himself playing at the left side of midfield for Leicester City when they won they won the league two seasons ago and is likely to be sent back there with his grit and determination set to be utilized.
Van Aanholt is likely to be deployed at left back position with Schlupp's versatility expected to be made an asset.
