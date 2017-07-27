modernghana logo

Raphael Dwamena: I hope to reach the level of Tony Yeboah

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena is keen emulate Ghanaian legend Tony Yeboah's remarkable footballing career. 

Dwamena, who has been earmarked as the next prolific poacher to come out of Ghana after scoring a brace on his Black Stars debut, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of the former Leeds United striker.

'Tony was a great player for Ghana and as a young player; you will definitely have someone to look up to," the FC Zurich striker told KweseESPN.

'I cannot be like him because I have not reached his level yet. I can only hope to get anywhere closer to what he did."

The 21-year-old has started life in the Swiss Super League on a bright note after scoring a brace against Grasshoppers over the weekend.

Raphael Dwamena

