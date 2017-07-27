TOP STORIES
women don't just react,they act to the way they are being addressd.By: seyi fadeyi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Bernard Tepketey delighted with his goal in Schalke’s pre-season victory
Ghana international Bernard Tepketey continued his fine form by scoring the only goal of the game in Schalke victory over Neftci.
The youngster has been in the thick of affairs for the Germans and played in games when the team visited China.
But his biggest contribution will be his over all performance against Neftci on Wednesday evening.
He took to micro-blogging website twitter to express his delight for the victory.
I really thank God for the victory and thanks to all the fans👏🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/DGiy79UmZE
— Bernard Tekpetey (@BTekpetey32) July 26, 2017
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News