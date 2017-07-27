modernghana logo

Bernard Tepketey delighted with his goal in Schalke’s pre-season victory

- ghanasoccernet.com
38 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana international Bernard Tepketey continued his fine form by scoring the only goal of the game in Schalke victory over Neftci.

The youngster has been in the thick of affairs for the Germans and played in games when the team visited China.

But his biggest contribution will be his over all performance against Neftci on Wednesday evening.

He took to micro-blogging website twitter to express his delight for the victory.

I really thank God for the victory and thanks to all the fans👏🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/DGiy79UmZE

— Bernard Tekpetey (@BTekpetey32) July 26, 2017

