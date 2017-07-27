TOP STORIES
Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp meets Emmanuel Agyemang Badu as rumours intensify
Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp met Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu at Huddersfield's ground.
The club's Director of Football Jeff Vetere was also involved in talks with the Ghana international.
Pictures of the meeting circulated online before making a second half appearance for Udinese in their 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
It has been reported there are two offers on the table - one from Birmingham City and one from Turkish club Bursaspor.
Badu t is known for his intercepting and regaining possession and is being compared to Chelsea's Ngolo Kante.
