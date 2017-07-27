modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp meets Emmanuel Agyemang Badu as rumours intensify

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp met Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu at Huddersfield's ground.

The club's Director of Football Jeff Vetere was also involved in talks with the Ghana international.

Pictures of the meeting circulated online before making a second half appearance for Udinese in their 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

It has been reported there are two offers on the table - one from Birmingham City and one from Turkish club Bursaspor.

Badu t is known for his intercepting and regaining possession and is being compared to Chelsea's Ngolo Kante.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

‘How We Killed Mahama’

14 minutes ago

EC Boss Answers To Parliament Satisfactory – Haruna

14 minutes ago

quot-img-1One can be acquited before man even though the one might be guilty,but before God The Supreme Being,there is just.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.08755.0912
Pound Sterling5.70565.7118
Swiss Franc4.56094.5621
Canadian Dollar3.48933.4918
S/African Rand0.33540.3357
Australian Dollar3.46333.4688
body-container-line