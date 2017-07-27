TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Derrick Luckasson thinks PSV is the best place to mature
Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckasson believes PSV Eindhoven is the best club for him to develop.
Luckasson, who joined the one-time European champions on a five-year deal from AZ Alkmaar last Monday, was reported to be a target for several clubs in England and Italy but chose to remain in the Netherlands to continue his steady development.
The 22-year-old declared that working with Philip Cocu was one of the key reasons he joined the Eidhoven-based club.
He is expected to fill in the void left by Mexican international Hector Moreno, who joined AS Roma last month.
