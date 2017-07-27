modernghana logo

Derrick Luckasson thinks PSV is the best place to mature

- ghanasoccernet.com
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Luckasson believes PSV Eindhoven is the best club for him to develop.

Luckasson, who joined the one-time European champions on a five-year deal from AZ Alkmaar last Monday, was reported to be a target for several clubs in England and Italy but chose to remain in the Netherlands to continue his steady development.

The 22-year-old declared that working with Philip Cocu was one of the key reasons he joined the Eidhoven-based club.

He is expected to fill in the void left by Mexican international Hector Moreno, who joined AS Roma last month.

