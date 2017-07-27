TOP STORIES
Michael Essien trains alone at Persib Bandung
Veteran Ghana midfielder Michael Essien trained alone at Persib Bandung training ground in an effort to give him rest ahead of their last match of the first round.
The former Chelsea ace trained with the club's physio, Benidektus Adi Prianto whiles his colleagues took part in a normal training session with coach Herrie Setyawan.
But Team doctor Rafi Ghani says the 34-year-old's absence from the group was just precautionary as he was exhausted, "He's okay, just tired.'
Essien has played full throttle of the club's last three games, including last Saturday's 1-1 stalemate with Persija.
Achmad Jufriyanto, who scored for Persib on Saturday together with Supardi Nasir were excused from taking part in the session.
Some players are seen absent in the training session this time, namely Achmad Jufriyanto and Supardi Nasir. Both permit not to practice.
Persib have failed to win any of their last four games in the league but interim coach Herrie Setyawan says they must end the first round of the campaign strongly when they travel to Perseru Serui on Saturday.
"We hope to improve the position of the standings in the last match of the first round," he said.
Persib are currently 14th with 21 points after 16 rounds.
