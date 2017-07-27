TOP STORIES
Can Andre Ayew finally impose himself after a good pre-season with West Ham ?
Andre Ayew . Last summer's 'blockbuster' transfer for West Ham United hasn't been able to catch a break since joining the Hammers for a record fee. Between injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations, Ayew's place in the lineup has been anything but stable. However, his form towards the closing of the season, once he was settled, might have given us a glimpse into what Andre can bring to the table.
Even in a limited capacity, due to injury or international obligations, Ayew still managed to grab six goals and three assists on the year. The negative side of that coin is there should have been way more as Andre Ayew found himself on plenty of Youtube highlight reels for Miss of the Year.
It is tough to discern the difference between fan frustration with West Ham United as a whole last season, and the play of an individual. Patience was in short supply and tempers were easily flared. It only took a string of poor performances to end up on the crowd's excrement list, and once tainted, it was difficult to get the smell out. There was little Ayew could do to get back on the fans side. The divide between love and hate grew among the fans and battle lines were being drawn.
Who could blame their anger? With so much promised on the year, it was difficult to overlook such disappointment. Andre Ayew was the most expensive player to ever wear claret and blue, yet he failed in almost every single expectation. In March, we were begging for Ayew's presence in the lineup, but by May, he was a microcosm of West Ham's failings . Even now, I'm willing to wager as some of you are reading this, you're already formulating your angry rebuttals into 140 characters. I don't blame you.
