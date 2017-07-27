TOP STORIES
why do you write always?give us a break Francis Tawiah or what you call yours self.By: seth germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
2017 WAFU tournament launch and draw today in Accra
The 2017 WAFU tournament will be launched today Thursday July 27 at the Labadi beach hotel in Accra with the Live draw also to be held at the event.
Tournament sponsors FOX Broadcasting network and key officials from various West African countries have arrived in Accra for the launch of the tournament.
A pre tournament workshop will also be held today before the launch of the event.
Some former footballers have been invited to the event for the Live draw of the event with the Sports minister and other government officials expected to attend.
Media personnel who applied for accreditation to cover today launch should be the the venue before 4pm with prove of identity.
The tournament will be held at the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium from 9th September to 24 September 2017.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News