Michael Essien withdraws full compensation case against former side Panathinaikos

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien has decided to withdraw an appeal seeking full â‚¬650,000 compensation from Panathinaikos over a contractual dispute, GHANASoccernet.com can report.

The 34-year-old will now receive the â‚¬ 419,000 from the Greens as the Greek Football Federation ordered in September for a wrongful termination of his contract.

Essien has already been paid part of the the amount.

His lawyers dragged the side to the Finance Dispute Resolution chamber of the Greek Football Federation on Tuesday seeking the full sum of the contract to be paid.

On the Wednesday, the Indonesia-based player decided to withdraw the appeal putting the matter to a definite conclusion.

By Nuhu Adams

