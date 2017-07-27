TOP STORIES
Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack and team manager Ablordey visit training ground in clutches
Convalescing Asante Kotoko head coach Steve Pollack and team manager Godwin Ablordey visited the team's Adako Jachie training ground on Wednesday afternoon.
The duo suffered several injuries after the team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw-Kumasi road on their return from Accra where they played Inter Allies in a league match.
The fatal crash claimed the life of the team's deputy kit manager.
A report on the club's website said: ''Polack addressed his players and rest of the technical team. He urged them to look beyond what befell the team a fortnight ago and get ready for a strong comeback.
''His words of encouragement sunk deep into all present as they kept nodding in agreement as he spoke. Some of the players have been reporting for training since last week Thursday.''
Asante Kotoko return to action on 6 August against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League derby clash.
