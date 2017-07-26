TOP STORIES
"Warriors" Polack and Ablordey visit Kotoko training in crutches
Asante Kotoko coach Steven Polack and Team Manager Godwin Ablordey visit the training grounds of the club a fortnight after their unfortunate accident at Nkawkaw.
The duo who are still recovering from the injury needed the aid of crutches to embark on the morale boosting trip to the training grounds.
Their motive was to motivate the team and provide inspiration in what has been a turbulent period for the Reds.
A report from the official mouthpiece of the club suggested the visit and the talk by Coach Polack generated a good atmosphere and feeling for the players.
"Polack urged the team to look beyond what befell the team a fortnight ago and get ready for a strong comeback. His words of encouragement sunk deep into all present as they kept nodding in agreement as he spoke," asantekotokosc reported.
The team will play Hearts of Oak on August 6.
