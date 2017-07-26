TOP STORIES
Malta's First Gentleman visits GFA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA,
Accra, July 26, GNA - Mr Edgar Preca, the husband of the visiting President of Malta, Mrs. Marie Louise Coleiro Preca Wednesday paid a visit to the Ghana Football Association.
Mr. Preca decided to visit the GFA because of his immense love for the sport.
Mr. Preca said he was honoured to meet with members of the Ghana Football Association to learn new things from them.
'It's a honour for me to be here with you this morning to learn from you. I love this game, although we are not popular in it. We have managed to produce some quality footballers, who are popular in Malta and perhaps in the U.K.
'We are limited but very passionate about football and I know we would progress to a better level. The most important thing is participation in the game, especially grooming them at a tender age. We should use sports as a universal language to promote peace' Mr Preca said.
Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association welcomed Mr Preca and expressed delight for the visit.
'We are honoured to have you here, this is one of the few high profile dignitaries we have ever received at this premises of the GFA. Today marks an important milestone of the life of our football and we hope that we can build on this visit and strengthen the relationship between Ghana and Malta.
'We are your seniors in football and maybe we can offer our support for you to get to our level in future. I believe that through collaborative efforts from the two countries, we can help organize programmes that can lead to the mutual benefit of the two countries', Mr Nyantakyi said.
GNA
