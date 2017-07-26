TOP STORIES
Krystal Palace thrash Bazuka FC in E/R Division two match
Akosombo(E/R),July 25,GNA - Akosombo based Krystal Palace Academy beat Bazuka FC 4-0 in Match Day 7 of the Eastern Region Second Division Zone 1 soccer match at the Akosombo ATL Park.
The home team dominated play from the blast of the referees whistle till the end of the match.
The results of other zone one matches played are Bright FC 2-1 Akosombo United at the Frankadua Park, whiles Akro Heroes FC and Akosombo FC settled for a goalless draw game at Odumase Krobo, with Real Kpong United FC beating Tallons FC 2-1.
In zone 2, Eastern Rovers FC beat Bingy FC 3-0, whilst Trinity White Stars also recorded a 2-1 victory over Top Heroes.
At the Akorabo Park, Gallaxy FC drew 1-1 with Unique FC in a zone 3 match, whilst Real Tigers FC piped Koforidua United at home by a lone goal, whilst the match between Susubiribi SC and K. K Adonten at Old Tafo Park was rained off with Adonteng leading by a lone goal at the time the match was called off.
In zone four, Victory FC held Adeiso United to a goalless draw, whiles Agape FC lost at home 1-2 to Densu Rovers FC with Aracom FC also losing at home by a lone goal to Adams FC.
In zone five, Odwenanoma FC lost at home by a lone goal to Kwahu Youth Academy at Mpreaso Park, Kwahu Warriors FC also lost 2-0 at home to Storm Academy, whilst Orisco FC defeated Believers FC by a lone goal.
Okuraseman SA played 1-1 with B.S Pelicans in a zone 7 match, whiles Young Liberty went away to beat Satellites City FC 2-1, with Champions FC and Veteans FC playing to a goalless draw.
In zone 8, Akroso Royal FC drew 1-1 with Asuoso Ember FC at the Akroso Park, whiles Cardiff FC beat Sharp Arrows FC 2-1. At Aburi, Deportivo FC drew 2-2 with Verum Ipsum Academy in a zone 10 match. GNA
