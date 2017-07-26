TOP STORIES
We can't take any credit for our talents. It's how we use them that counts.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Asamoah Gyan wants to make Kayserispor fans happy
Asamoah Gyan has said that he wants to do more than score goals in his first season with Turkish club, Kayserispor. Gyan signed a two year contract with a one year option just three weeks ago.
The Black Star captain has recently arrived in Turkey and spoke with Istanbul-based newspaper, Fanatik , about his objectives for the upcoming season.
The Black Stars captain left his former club, Shanghai SIPG, earning $12m in each of his three seasons at the Chinese Super League club. Much of that money has been used through philanthropy and supporting in-need communities.
“Money is not important to me,” said Gyan when speaking with Fanatik . “I earned €7.5m in China and I have donated much of that already in good faith.”
A player of his stature will receive plenty of support from fans, especially if they are new at the club and the fans are excited to see the new talent perform. To the contrary, Gyan has more important concerns on his mind than the “50 thousand text messages” that he told Fanatik he received from fans already.
“There is not even water in Africa,” said Gyan. “So far football has given me so much. I've earned significant money and I'm trying to use it right. There are thousands of children in Africa who need help. I'm helping them. It's not about football. Only for poor children. There are people who do not even know a sip of water in villages that nobody knows. I have water tanks for them. I have a relevant foundation for it.”
The striker has created a foundation, which recently sponsored the opening of the AsamoahGyan Sports Centre, at Gyan’s alma mater, Accra Academy. Gyan continues to preach what is important to himâ¸» making the people of Ghana happy but also the fans of his new club.
31 year old Gyan is excited to prove to his new club that he is worth the transfer. For many strikers, it is all about how many goals you can score but that is not all for AsamoahGyan.
“It's important to score a goal, but people will be happy when the team wins. I will do what is best for me to make the fans happy. I am really happy to be here,” he said.
Gyan is currently training with his new club at their preseason site in Austira, where he is trying to retrieve his ‘Babyjet’. Their next match is against Galatasaray August 12th.
Story by Joy Sports/Drake Hills
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News