Hearts of Oak star Thomas Abbey rules out 'unfair' move to rivals Kotoko

2 hours ago | Sports News


Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has ruled out a move to rivals Kotoko, insisting any such attempt will be 'unfair'.

Abbey, 22, has hogged the headlines this season with superlative performances for the Phobians.

The attacking midfielder is joint top scorer with Bechem United's Amed Toure on 12 goals each.

The hugely talented midfielder has done his growing reputation a lot of good after churning out impressive performances week-in and week-out.

However, he has ruled out a move to the club's sworn rivals Kotoko after being linked with a sensational switch to the club.

For now, I'm not sure I can play for Kotoko. I am a professional player but I can't join them," Abbey told Atinka TV

"I know that the two clubs are not enemies but at the moment, I'm not ready to play for Kotoko.

"That will be unfair to Hearts of Oak if I decide to join Kotoko."

