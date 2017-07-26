modernghana logo

Nasiru Mohammed Apologises for horror tackle on IK Sirius Nigerian forward Moses Ogbu

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


BK Hacken Ghanaian forward Nasiru Mohammed has issued an apology for his rough tackle on IK Sirius striker Moses Ogbu which appears to have ended his season.

The 23-year-old was shown the marching off orders after the horrific tackle forced the Nigerian leave the field over the weekend.

Further test shows Ogbu suffered from a fracture on the ankle and will probably miss the rest of the season.

But, the forward holds no grudges against the African compatriot and reveals the Ghanaian has apologised through a text message.

"He has apologized and said he is bad about the whole situation. I told him it's okay, that's what happens, says told Upsala New Newspaper.

Mohammed was on target as BK Hacken drew 2-2 with Sirius in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

