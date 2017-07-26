modernghana logo

Injured Kevin-Prince Boateng yet to return to group training with Las Palmas

2 hours ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is yet to return to group training with Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old has not trained with the side since he suffered an injury in the side's pre-season friendly against Las Palmas reserved side.

The Ghanaian was absent as the side regrouped for training on Tuesday after the friendly against Maritime of Funchal.

It's unclear if he will be available for Las Palmas next friendly against Turkish side Beskitas.

