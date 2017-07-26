modernghana logo

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah completes move to Turkish side Kasimpasa

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Atletico Madrid midfielder and Ghana international Bernard Mensah has joined Turkish club Kasimpasa on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old last season enjoyed a year-long loan stint at Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes - the side he originally joined Los Rojiblancos from in 2015.

The attacking midfielder has won three international caps for Ghana, scoring once, and also spent time on loan at Getafe in the 2015/16 campaign.

Mensah will now play for the Turkish club who finished 10th in last year's Super Lig.

Bernard Mensah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

