AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley confident Appiah and McDonald will form deadly partnership
AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley is confident the strike partnership between Kwesi Appiah and Cody McDonald will blossom this season.
The two summer signings are expected to be key for the Dons in the upcoming season.
And Neal Ardley is excited at the prospect of the two players leading the front line.
"Cody scored two great goals last week and got another one (against Burton), so it's good for forwards to get in the habit of scoring," he said, speaking to Get Surrey.
"Everything we're trying to do with Cody and Kwesi Appiah - all the forwards - is get good final third entries and opportunities for them, because they're the sort of players who can finish them."
