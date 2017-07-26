modernghana logo

Las Palmas ace Kevin Boateng must pass late fitness test ahead of Besiktas pre-season friendly

2 hours ago | Sports News


Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is racing against time to be fit for the side's high-profile pre-season friendly against Besiktas on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is yet to return to training since he picked a knee injury during a friendly against the side's reserved squad.

The Ghanaian did not train with the group on Tuesday, just two days before La Liga outfit take on Turkish side Besiktas on Thursday before facing Balona in the XXX Tournament.

Coach Manuel MÃ¡rquez will have to evaluate if the Ghanaian will be fit for the game.

