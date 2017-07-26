modernghana logo

Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu linked with return to Serie C side Vicenza

1 hour ago


Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu has been linked with a return to Vicenza.

Tuttomercatoweb.com have reported the Serie C side are keen to take on the Ghanaian who featured for the side in the 2010-11 season.

The 25-year-old, who is owned by Fiorentina, has been a long-term loan expedition since 2010 playing for Modena, Catania, Perugia,Brescia and Mantova.

Vicenza have reportedly opened negotiation with Fiorentina over the Ghanaian.

Amidu featured 29 times for Mantova last season.

